Olivia Newton-John's Final Project With Dolly Parton Released

Olivia Newton-John continues to blow us away, even from beyond the grave. A new music video was released Friday featuring the iconic artist singing an energetic duet of “Jolene” alongside the song’s mastermind herself, Dolly Parton. This collab marked one of the last projects Newton-John recorded before her death last August. The release of this track comes just one week before Newton-John’s state memorial service in Melbourne, Australia on Feb. 26. “I’m excited,” Newton-John said in the video. “I’ve always wanted to sing with Dolly.”