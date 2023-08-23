Olympian Tara Lipinski Reveals ‘Fertility Journey From Hell’

Read it at People
Olympic figure skating champion Tara Lipinksi says she has been trying to have a baby for five years, an experience she calls “the fertility journey from hell.” In an interview with People magazine, the 41-year-old athlete-turned-actress—who has endometriosis—says she has had four miscarriages and several failed IVF rounds. “After the second miscarriage, I stopped crying. There were no more tears left. I just felt numb,” she said. Lipinski and her husband, a filmmaker, will detail their efforts to have a child in a new podcast.