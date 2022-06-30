Ominous Instagram Posts About ‘Innocent People’ Dying Ends With Arrest in Boston
RED FLAGS
A 38-year-old Boston man who posted two ominous messages on Instagram about shooting people has been arrested after the posts triggered an alert with law enforcement. David Berard allegedly wrote that “a lot of innocent people are going to die because of how you treated me in Brighton and you could have stopped it by sucking by [sic] cock.” He allegedly followed it up with pictures and video of himself holding a handgun, the feds said in an affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast. The posts triggered an “Officer Safety” warning from New Hampshire’s Information and Analysis Center, a government agency that monitors information for public safety threats. Berard was arrested Wednesday and charged with lying to a firearms dealer while buying three guns. The court filing alleges he listed his place of residence as a New Hampshire address when he is actually an unhoused man living in Boston.