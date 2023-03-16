One-Fifth of Fox News Viewers Trust Network Less After Dominion Docs: Survey
WE’VE BEEN HAD
Just over a fifth of Fox News viewers trust the network less following the damning release of texts and emails showing Fox execs and stars privately disbelieving the 2020 election lies they’d been trumpeting on-air, a new survey claims. However, according to the research conducted Maru Group for Variety, only 9 percent of Fox viewers said they’re watching the network less than they used to—a suggestion that Fox’s core conservative audience isn’t necessarily turned off by the on-air duplicity and pandering revealed in the disclosures from Dominion’s billion-dollar defamation suit against Fox News. After all, as a Fox rep boasted to Variety’s VIP+ platform in response to the survey: “There has been no impact to advertising, with no advertisers dropping or pausing.” Other interesting data points from the Maru Group survey: 13 percent of Fox viewers no longer believe the 2020 election was stolen after reading the Dominion docs; and 53 percent of Fox viewers aware of the lawsuit reported their continued trust in the network.