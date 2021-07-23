One in Six Team USA Olympians Competing in Tokyo 2020 Not Vaccinated
IS THIS A GOOD IDEA?
Five out of six of the American athletes competing in the highly anticipated 2020 Summer Olympics—which opened in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday—are vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Dr. Jonathan Finnoff, the team’s chief doctor. “Eighty-three percent is actually a substantial number and we’re quite happy with it,” he said as the team took off for Japan, according to NBC. The national vaccine rate in the U.S. is just 56 percent, compared to just over 23 percent in the host country Japan. The IOC says 85 percent of all athletes competing have been inoculated. Only two of the Americans competing in the games—beach volleyball player Taylor Crabb and gymnastics alternate Kara Eaker—have tested positive so far, though people in their bubbles have had to quarantine. Around 18 athletes have tested positive across the competition. The IOC says 100 people total tied to the games have come down with the virus since July 1.