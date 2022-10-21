One of London’s Most Wanted Busted After Cop Recognizes His Chin
SUPER COP
A cop with a photographic memory was able to identify one of London’s most wanted men in a carnival crowd even though only his chin was visible. Scotland Yard’s Arron Lewars’ incredible identification powers have helped the police force catch 80 high-ranking gangsters, shooting suspects and others in the last year alone. The 37-year-old cop spotted the suspect at the popular Notting Hill Carnival while monitoring the scene remotely with surveillance cameras. “I saw him on the camera, but he’s wearing a baseball cap, he’s got a T-shirt over his head and he’s wearing sunglasses, so literally all you can see was his chin,” Lewars said. He told a senior officer that he was “100 percent sure” the man was a suspect, to which his senior protested: “You can’t see his face.” Lewars was able to convince his superior and, upon arrest, the suspect was indeed who Lewars had suspected. Lewars was shortlisted this week for an excellence award for his identification powers, which the Metropolitan Police describes as “nothing short of phenomenal.”