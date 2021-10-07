‘I Didn’t Read the F*cking Room’: Adele Regrets That Carnival Costume
OWNING UP
Adele has admitted that she regrets wearing Bantu knots while celebrating what would have been London’s Notting Hill Carnival last August, telling British Vogue, “I didn’t read the fucking room.” The 33-year-old had been in Jamaica on vacation when she posted a slightly awkward photo of herself wearing a Jamaican flag bikini, with a plume of yellow feathers resting on her shoulders and her hair twisted into Bantu knots—a protective style for Black hair.
The image went viral, with many accusing her of cultural appropriation. But instead of deleting the photo as outraged comments rolled in, Adele said she chose to leave it up because she didn’t want to act like the incident never happened. “And it did,” she explained. “I totally get why people felt like it was appropriating. I was wearing a hairstyle that is actually to protect Afro hair. Ruined mine, obviously.”