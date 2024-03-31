WATCH: Oregon Man Narrowly Escapes Runaway Industrial Saw Blade

An Oregon man barely escaped with his life after a mishap at a nearby construction site sent a giant industrial saw blade hurtling toward him in a Eugene parking lot on Thursday. Shane Reimche arrived at Quicktrips Neighborhood Market on the sedate Monday morning and can be seen calmly entering the store on surveillance footage. Moments after the door swings shut behind him, a four-foot construction saw with razor-sharp edges rips across the parking lot at terrifying speed and lodges itself in the store wall — just a few inches from where Reimche had been standing. The impact was so powerful it shook the whole store, causing a loud bang and a cloud of smoke to go up, Reimche told local station KEZI. He jumped to safety behind a counter at the last minute. “Oh my god, I had tears all night. It was petrifying. I was shaking in the store,” he said. “I don’t think I would’ve survived being touched by that thing.”