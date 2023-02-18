CHEAT SHEET
Orlando Eagle Drop Slingshot Settles After Teen’s Death
The Orlando Eagle Drop Slingshot has paid a $250,000 fine and agreed to never again apply for a permit for such a ride following the death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson who lost his life when he fell from the drop tower ride. Sampson died in March 2022 after slipping out of his seat on the 430-foot free fall ride, which opened at ICON Park in December 2021. The ride has been closed since June. Lawyers for the Orlando Slingshot said they would dismantle the ride. Sampson’s family has indicated they would like that to begin on or before March 24, the day that marks one year since the teenager’s death.