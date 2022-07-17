Embattled Florida Amusement Park Yanks Controversial New Sniper Game

CHEAT SHEET
    Having previously made the worst kind of headlines when 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell from a ride to his death earlier this year, ICON amusement park in Orlando, Florida, is in hot water again. As the Associated Press reported, Bullseye Blast was a game at the park in which ferris wheel riders could pay an extra $5.95 to act like a sniper and shoot lasers at targets dotting various rooftops throughout the area. Social-media users were quick to lambast the game, with one state senator saying it was in “poor taste” (others defended it) amid a deluge of mass gun violence this year. In a statement, park officials said that they believe “a device can and should be designed which does not offend anyone in the community” and that it was eager to spearhead such an effort.

