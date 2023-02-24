Wounded Photographer Describes Deadly Orlando Attack
‘HE KEPT SHOOTING AT ME’
A photographer who was wounded in the Orlando shooting which killed his journalist colleague and a young girl described the terrifying ordeal from his hospital bed on Thursday. Spectrum News 13 photographer Jesse Walden was shot in the groin as he and TV reporter Dylan Lyons, 24, were at the scene of an earlier fatal shooting on Wednesday morning. Keith Moses, 19, was arrested for both the first shooting and the second incident which claimed Lyons’ life and that of T’yonna Major, 9, whose mother was also wounded. Walden told KOB 4 that he was putting his camera in the trunk of his car when he felt a pain in his groin and heard gunfire. “I see that he’s shooting at me,” Walden said. “I was assuming he was shooting at a house or something behind me, and I just happened to catch a bullet. But he kept shooting at me.” Walden said he ducked behind the wheel of his car as the gunman approached the vehicle and kept shooting, where Lyons was fatally wounded in the passenger seat. Walden added that he was “best friends” with Lyons who “was just a sweet guy.”