CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Over 1,100 Migrants Saved in Mediterranean, as Italian Authorities Find Five Bodies
DESPERATE
Read it at Associated Press
The Italian Coast Guard said on Sunday that it had rescued 674 people from a crowded fishing boat in the Mediterranean and found five bodies. As the Associated Press reported, the people were rescued in the central Mediterranean, off of the coast of Libya, with some survivors having to be saved from the sea itself. According to the Coast Guard, the mission was just one of several in the area in the past few days. European charities said that they saved more than 500 additional people, and a German charity said that it rescued 444 migrants in a separate mission on the Mediterranean. As of now, migrant arrivals in Italy are up almost one-quarter from 2021, as food shortages caused by the war in Ukraine exacerbate poverty levels.