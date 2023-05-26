Parents Charged After 7 Kids Found in Nightmarish Conditions, Cops Say
HORRIFIC
Authorities have charged a couple in Pennsylvania after they say they found their seven children had been severely neglected, with several sick or dangerously malnourished. The seven children allegedly lived in a three-bedroom mobile home in severe disrepair, infested with bugs, and with a lock around their refrigerator to prevent them from stealing food, the Bucks County Courier Times reported. Authorities who examined the children after removing them from the home found they had never been to school, and several didn’t know basic information like their own birthdays. One child had 13 cavities in his teeth. Another had ringworm. Another had maggots in her hair. While there was no food in the house for the kids, police found there was some on hand to feed a menagerie of animals living there, including rats, snakes, toads, dogs, turtles, and rabbits.