‘Pachinko’ Star Jin Ha Deletes ‘Inappropriate’ Tumblr

Pachinko star Jin Ha has deleted a decade-old Tumblr account that featured photos he took of elderly Korean women without permission and posted with sexually inappropriate captions, TheWrap reports. “My lack of judgment in 2011 has been pointed out by readers wiser than I have proved to be, and for that I am grateful,” he said in a statement after the “Korean Flowers in Bloom” account was resurfaced. The actor, who plays Solomon Baek on the Apple TV+ series, apologized to the women for what he admitted was a “breach of privacy.”