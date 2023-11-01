CHEAT SHEET
    Pal Found ‘General Hospital’ Star Dead in His Bedroom

    TRAGEDY

    Alex Nguyen

    Breaking News Intern

    Tyler Christopher in a scene in General Hospital

    Matt Petit/Getty

    A worried friend of Tyler Christopher reportedly found the General Hospital star dead in his San Diego bedroom and phoned the police, who arrived around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. The actor had been dead for some time before he was found by the friend, who became worried when he was unable to reach Christopher and used a key he’d been given to check in on him, TMZ reports. The soap opera star appeared in 1,153 episodes of General Hospital from 1996 to 2016 as Nikolas Cassadine and Connor Bishop. He was 50 years old.

