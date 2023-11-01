CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Pal Found ‘General Hospital’ Star Dead in His Bedroom
TRAGEDY
Read it at TMZ
A worried friend of Tyler Christopher reportedly found the General Hospital star dead in his San Diego bedroom and phoned the police, who arrived around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. The actor had been dead for some time before he was found by the friend, who became worried when he was unable to reach Christopher and used a key he’d been given to check in on him, TMZ reports. The soap opera star appeared in 1,153 episodes of General Hospital from 1996 to 2016 as Nikolas Cassadine and Connor Bishop. He was 50 years old.