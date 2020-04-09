Parachute Teams Up With Madewell on New Bedding and Accessories
It’s always nice to get some good news. Parachute is one of our favorite bedding brands at Scouted and now they’ve teamed up with Madewell on a new collection. Featuring bedding, pajamas, and accessories, it’s inspired by “breezy chambray, natural indigo and flea market finds.” Here are some of the standouts:
Striped Duvet Cover Set: This duvet set is made from 100% cotton and features a pick stitch design. The percale cotton is soft, lightweight, and breathable, so it’s perfect for all seasons.
Striped Duvet Cover Set
Striped Cotton Sheet Set: These 100% cotton sheets are the perfect upgraded neutral set to add personality to your bedroom. They’re relaxed and soft, so you’ll basically want to stay in bed all day.
Striped Cotton Sheet Set
Striped Oversized Pajama Shirt: This is the kind of shirt you’ll wear to bed and not want to take off in the morning. You can pair them with the oversized shorts for a full pajama look or even throw on a pair of jeans to run some errands.
Striped Oversized Pajama Shirt
Chambray Quilted Slippers: Now these are some cool slippers. The plush, lightly textured slippers feature a quilted upper and a rubber sole for extra grip while you’re pattering around the house.
Chambray Quilted Slippers
There’s also the coolest denim dog bed to make your pooch the happiest pup around (that is if they aren’t sick of you yet).
