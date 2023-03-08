Parents and Teachers Fume After CEO Allegedly Uses N-Word at Indianapolis School
‘JUST TERRIBLE’
Parents and teachers have demanded a magnet school in Indiana take more serious action after its CEO was accused of using the N-word in front of students. Nathan Tuttle was put on leave from Edison School for the Arts, an Indianapolis public school that serves kindergarten to eighth grade students, after allegedly directing the slur toward a student of color. But at a special board meeting on Tuesday night, community members accused Tuttle of creating a toxic environment. “When I heard what happened... it wasn’t surprising because [Tuttle] made a lot of very racially insensitive and sexually insensitive comments throughout the school year that made me uncomfortable and was the reason I ended up filing a complaint,” a former teacher said, adding that Tuttle made comments about Black families that “were just terrible.” Another teacher claimed she and 20 others left because of Tuttle. The school board said in a statement that it “takes these allegations seriously and placed the executive director on administrative leave, pending investigation.”