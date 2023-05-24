Accused Idaho Quadruple Killer’s Parents Subpoenaed by PA Grand Jury
FAMILY AFFAIR
The parents of Bryan Kohberger, who prosecutors have charged with slaying four students at the University of Idaho last year, have been called to testify before a Pennsylvania grand jury. According to NewsNation, the grand jury’s investigation has to do with the May 2022 disappearance of a woman in Monroe County, the same county where Michael and Maryann Kohberger lived with their son. Kohberger has an alibi and the case is not related to the alleged murders in Idaho, NewsNation reported. Police arrested Bryan at his parents’ home in December and he was extradited back to Idaho, where he faces murder charges. According to CNN, Maryann Kohberger has already testified before the grand jury, while her husband is slated to testify on Thursday. Any information they provide could be shared with prosecutors in their son’s murder trial.