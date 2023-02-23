Paris Hilton Reveals Her Baby Boy's Name
ELLEN GUESSED IT
Paris Hilton has revealed the name of her son with Carter Reum a month after announcing the birth via surrogate. Speaking on her This Is Paris podcast Wednesday, Hilton announced the name of the newborn as Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum. “Carter and I are so proud to welcome him into the world,” she said. Hilton said her son’s middle name was chosen in honor of her grandfather, Barron Hilton. “He was always my mentor, and I looked up to my grandfather so much, and we were so close, and I miss him every day, so I really wanted to honor him by having his name in my first son’s name,” she said. Phoenix, she added, stands for “hope, rebirth and transformation.” The 41-year-old also revealed her plans for her future daughter’s name: London. Even Ellen DeGeneres commented on the boy’s name, posting footage of a previous interview where she guessed the name of the baby correctly. Hilton says nothing, smirking off camera. Hilton surprised fans Jan. 24 when she posted confirmation of the birth via social media, writing: “You are already loved beyond words,” alongside a blue heart emoji and a photo of the child’s hands holding Hilton’s thumb.