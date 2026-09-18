Passenger Jet Spits Flames From Engine Mid-Flight

A swimmer has died after being mauled by a shark, leaving nothing but a “pool of blood.” Beachgoers in Perth, Western Australia, were left shocked after a man was attacked around 50 feet from the shore while in the water with his friend on Friday. A helicopter was scrambled to the northern suburb of Sorrento Beach as part of a frantic search. The victim’s body was not found, with police saying they were confident the “swimmer died as a result of the attack.” “I couldn’t believe there was that much blood (that had) come out of a human body,” passerby Ryan Rowe told newspaper The Western Australian. Speaking to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, beachgoer Jacqui Rapaic said, “My friend said, ‘Jac, I think there’s been a shark attack,’ and I looked out to the ocean, and I could see a pool of blood.” Witness Darrel told 9News, “I feel for his mate. He’s apologizing. He said, ‘I couldn’t save my mate’. I said, ‘You couldn’t have done anything.’” The network reports that an order to destroy the shark has been issued. A five-foot great white was subsequently spotted, but it is not clear whether it was the fish in question. Authorities plan to work through the weekend to catch and kill it.
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- 1Only a ‘Pool of Blood’ Left After Deadly Shark AttackWATER HORRORThe victim’s friend had been in the water with him at the time.
- 2Airline’s Ex-CEO Blamed for Causing Mid-Air ExplosionFIRST-CLASS BLUNDERThe airline has not confirmed the passenger’s identity.
Shop with ScoutedSkip the Pricey Gym Membership With This All-in-One Home GymLOCK INReset your fitness regimen with BowFlex’s Xtreme 2 SE.
- 3Popular Candy Recalled for Choking HazardSPIT IT OUTThe sour candy was sold at major retailers, including Walmart.
- 4MLB Star Knocked Out Cold in Horror CollisionOUT AT THE PARKTeammates were shocked by the hit.
Shop with ScoutedThese Sugar-Free Fiber Gummies Support Digestion & ImmunityFIBER FORWARDThese mixed berry gummies taste like a treat.
- 5Passenger Jet Spits Flames From Engine Mid-FlightEMERGENCYWitnesses watched in shock as an aircraft trailed fire while climbing over the valley.
- 6Legendary ‘Dancing in the Street‘ Singer Dies at 83ICON GONERosalind Ashford was an original member of Martha and the Vandellas.
- 7Hall of Fame Star Sports Commentator Dead at 64‘THERE WILL NEVER BE ANOTHER’Many colleagues, bowlers, and writers have paid tribute to the legendary sports broadcaster.
- 8New Animal Species Found for First Time in 100 YearsCAT’S OUTThe newly discovered tiger cat is native to Bolivia.
Shop with ScoutedHere’s Why Renovation Contractors Recommend Hanso’s PergolasBACKYARD GLOW-UPAdding a pergola to your yard can increase your home’s value by an average of $27,000, according to the brand.
- 9Former Republican Senate Whip Dies at 84 REPUBLICAN HEAVYWEIGHTThe three-term Arizona senator died from complications related to a neurological disease.
- 10Millie Bobby Brown, 22, Welcomes Second ChildBABY BROWNThe “Stranger Things” actress says she has “always” wanted to adopt.
An airline’s former CEO has been accused of breaking company policy and causing a mid-air explosion, according to local media citing sources. Camiel Eurlings was reportedly on board a KLM flight from Amsterdam Schiphol in the Netherlands to Curaçao International Airport in the Caribbean when the jet was forced to turn around over the Atlantic and head back to Europe on Thursday night. Sources told Dutch outlets RTL and NU.NL that the fire started when a passenger, allegedly Eurlings, charged a power bank and fell asleep. KLM forbids passengers from using or charging power banks on board its flights. Two sources said that passengers aboard the Boeing 777-300ER heard a loud crash and the power bank exploded. “Suddenly a bang was heard,” a source told RTL. “After that, there was an immediate fire; large flames were coming out above the seat. The bang was the power bank exploding and immediately catching fire.” Passengers praised the crew’s handling of the incident, with one source saying, “A fire broke out, but it was extinguished immediately.” KLM has not confirmed that it was Eurlings’ power bank or whether he was involved, saying in a statement, “That is privacy-sensitive information.” Its spokesperson added that one man “sustained burns.” Eurlings was CEO from 2013 to 2014. The Daily Beast has contacted KLM and Eurlings for comment.
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A popular sour candy sold at major retailers has been recalled. The Ricky Joy Company issued the warning for its Ricky Joy Sour Crush Rolling Liquid Candy Bottles. Walmart, Forman Mills, H-E-B, and CandyFunHouse.com have pulled 2.3 million bottles from shelves. The company said a batch of the candy’s famous rotating ball could detach, “posing a risk of serious injury or death from [the] choking hazard,” the Consumer Product Safety Commission said. The company has sold the bottles nationwide since January 2023, but no injuries have been reported. Consumers who bought them are now told to stop using them immediately and contact the Ricky Joy Company for a refund. This development comes after the FDA recalled two chocolate bars, saying they contained prescription drugs called sildenafil and tadalafil found in erectile dysfunction medications like Viagra and Cialis. Juniper Granola also faced a recall in January for candy bars containing undeclared milk and soy, which poses a significant threat to people with allergies. After a staffing and leadership overhaul, the FDA and USDA have issued 162 food recalls in 2026 alone.
A Major League Baseball player has been knocked unconscious by his own teammate in the middle of a game. New York Mets first baseman Jared Young had to be taken off the field in a golf buggy and on a stretcher at Citi Field on Thursday. He received a knee to the head from pitcher Nolan McLean as both scrambled to get the ball at first base. Young was left motionless with his face in the infield dirt after the slam as his teammates looked on in horror. MLB said he exhibited signs of concussion in the hospital later that night, although results from a CT scan came back negative. The Mets lost to the Philadelphia Phillies 3-0. “It was scary, man,” shortstop Francisco Lindor said following the defeat. “It was scary to sit there and just know that he wasn’t with us in that moment. He was just somewhere else.” “That was a terrifying moment on a baseball field,” Mets Interim manager Andy Green said. “Thankful he is showing really good signs right now and doing well at the hospital.”
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Protein may get most of the attention when it comes to weight management, supporting lean muscle mass, and promoting satiety these days, but in the quest to hit our protein macros, many of us aren’t getting nearly enough fiber. According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, most adults should aim for about 14 grams of fiber per 1,000 calories.
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Passenger Jet Spits Flames From Engine Mid-Flight
A Volaris Airlines flight bound for Mexico turned back to Las Vegas after its crew reported a possible engine fire mid-flight, according to airport officials and the Federal Aviation Administration. Volaris Flight 1741 was headed to Guadalajara when the crew called in the alert around 4:30 p.m. on September 14, prompting emergency protocols at Harry Reid International Airport. Video captured the Airbus A321neo departing over the valley with what appeared to be flames near one of its wings. “That plane is literally on fire!” one witness said, watching it fly overhead. Despite the dramatic scene, the plane landed safely with no injuries reported among passengers or crew. Airport authorities said they saw no visible smoke or fire once the aircraft landed. The FAA confirmed the incident in a statement, calling the information “preliminary and subject to change” and noting that it will investigate. Volaris did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Singer Rosalind Ashford, one of the three original members of Motown icons Martha and the Vandellas, has died aged 83. Ashford died on Tuesday of natural causes in the Detroit suburb of Redford, the Detroit Free Press reported. Martha and the Vandellas enjoyed a run of hits in the ’60s, including “(Love Is Like a) Heat Wave,” “Nowhere to Run,” “Jimmy Mack,” and their signature anthem “Dancing in the Street,” which reached No.2 in 1964. The band’s leader, Martha Reeves, paid tribute to her former bandmate in the Free Press, saying she was “deeply saddened” by the news of her death. “Rosalind played an important part in the early days of Martha and the Vandellas,” 85-year-old Reeves said. “Her voice will forever be with us through our great recordings together, and she will be missed but never forgotten. Our Motown family has just gotten a little smaller. My heart is heavy.” Ashford left Martha and the Vandellas in 1969, but occasionally reunited with bandmates Reeves and Annette Beard, 83, over the years. Ashford and Beard also performed with lead vocalist Roschelle Laughhunn as The Original Vandellas. Despite a history of drama between herself and Reeves, multiple sources told the Free Press the pair had recently made peace. Ashford was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1995 as a member of Martha and the Vandellas, as well as being included in the Grammy Hall of Fame and the Library of Congress’s national registry. Ashford is survived by her son, Damon Holmes, four grandchildren, and a daughter-in-law.
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Famed bowler and sports broadcaster Randy Pederson died Wednesday, prompting colleagues, professional bowlers, and sports writers to honor his widely celebrated career. Former bowler and coach Bob Learn Jr. wrote on Facebook, “Everyone on tour has a story to tell about Randy, as he always had something funny to say.” The 64-year-old had a storied career in the sport and was inducted into the Professional Bowlers Association Hall of Fame in 2011 and the United States Bowling Congress Hall of Fame in 2025. He won 13 PBA titles, including one major championship, from the 1980s until 2002 and served as the association’s lead color commentator for 25 years. Bowling writer Lucas Wiseman included the 988 crisis hotline number in his tribute with, “Today is a tough day for the sport of bowling. The news will come out when it’s time. If you are struggling and need help, please reach out to someone.” PBA Commissioner Tom Clark said Pedersen was “supremely talented” at everything he did. “He was our voice, … I spoke with so many people today who loved him. There will never be another Randy Pedersen,” Clark added.
Researchers say they’ve discovered a new wild cat species, previously unknown to science. The cat, named Leopardus tilcayo, is smaller than the average house cat, is slender, spotted and has rounded ears. The new species, which was first announced in the journal Current Biology on Thursday, is native to the Bolivian Yungas, the cloud forest where the Andes Mountains intersect with the Amazon basin. “This time, it’s a cat. That’s really novel. And it hasn’t happened in 100 years,” said Paola Nogales-Ascarrunz, who co-authored the study and leads a wild cat conservation program in Bolivia. “No one else had named it. No one else had described it.” She says it’s rare to identify a new, relatively large mammal. Compared to some other animals, Leopardus tilcayo may be big, but Nogales-Ascarrunz says she was initially struck by its small size. “I saw this cat. It was really, really small, and I couldn’t believe how small it was,” she said. “I thought it was a kitten.”
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Former Arizona Senator Jon Kyl has died at 84 due to complications from a neurological disease, his family announced Thursday. “We know that Jon belonged to all Arizona, a state he loved and explored with vigor, curiosity, and wonder,” the statement said. “Serving his state and nation in Congress was a privilege and responsibility he honored and respected.” Kyl represented Arizona in Congress for more than 25 years, eventually serving as Senate minority whip until his retirement in 2013. Kyl made a brief return to the Senate in 2018, when then-Arizona governor Doug Ducey appointed him to fill the late Sen. John McCain’s seat. In 2025, Kyl stepped back from public life following a dementia diagnosis. He is survived by his wife, Caryll Kyl, his two children, Kristine Kyl Gavin and John Kyl, and four grandchildren.
Millie Bobby Brown, 22 and her husband Jake Bongiovi, 24, have welcomed their second child through adoption, People reports. The couple married in May 2024. In August 2025, the Stranger Things actress posted on Instagram welcoming their first child through adoption: “This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were 3.” Brown recently hinted at an addition to her family in an Instagram post on September 7. In a video, she can be seen holding her daughter while Bongiovi walks next to her, a baby carrier strapped to his chest. The Emmy-nominated actress shared in June that she has “always” wanted to adopt. “It was always part of my childhood dreams,” Brown said on the Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce podcast. “Every time I was at home and I was, you know, 5, 6 years old, my parents were like, ‘You had your baby dolls.’ They were all adopted. I never had any of them myself. And I never pretended I was pregnant.”