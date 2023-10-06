Passenger’s Giraffe Feces Seized by Customs at Minnesota Airport
POO-POOHED
An Iowa woman returning to the U.S. from a trip to Africa had giraffe feces in her luggage seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at an airport in Minnesota, authorities said Thursday. The woman landed at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport on Sept. 29. “The passenger declared giraffe feces and stated she had obtained the droppings in Kenya and planned to make a necklace,” the CBP said in a statement, adding that the woman said she’d previously used moose feces at her home. The giraffe excrement was seized and destroyed, the statement added. “There is a real danger with bringing fecal matter into the U.S.,” CBP’s Chicago field Director LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke said. “If this person had entered the U.S. and had not declared these items, there is high possibility a person could have contracted a disease from this jewelry and developed serious health issues.”