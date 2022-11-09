Pennsylvania Lawmaker Clinches Re-Election One Month After Death
‘INCREDIBLY SADDENED’
Democratic state Rep. Anthony DeLuca, died on Oct. 9—but that didn’t stop him from getting re-elected in Pennsylvania this week, with more than 85 percent of the votes. His opposing candidate, Queonia “Zarah” Livingston, only received 14 percent of the votes. It was “too late” to make any changes to the Pennsylvania ballot when DeLuca, who served as representative for 39 years—the longest ever—died at 85 from lymphoma, according to The Guardian. His win has triggered a special election that will take place at a later date. “While we’re incredibly saddened by the loss of Representative Tony DeLuca, we are proud to see the voters continue to show their confidence in him and his commitment to Democratic values by re-electing him posthumously. A special election will follow soon,” the Pennsylvania House Democratic campaign committee wrote in a tweet Wednesday.