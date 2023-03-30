Cops Rescue Kidnapped 11-Year-Old After Tracking Her iPad
FIND MY IPAD
A Pennsylvania man was arrested after police said he lured an 11-year-old girl into his car while she was out riding her bike. Keith Lilliock, 43, is accused of approaching the tween at a gas station, talking with her for more than 20 minutes, and offering her a ride in his car. He then allegedly drove her to his home in South Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Authorities were able to track the child to the property by geolocating her iPad, which she’d kept with her throughout the ordeal, they said. She later told police that Lilliock “rubbed her leg and touched her stomach area under her shirt,” according to a statement from the Westmoreland District Attorney’s Office. When confronted by officers, Lilliock said he used to be attracted to underage girls but had since “found Jesus” and become a born-again Christian, WTAE reported. When asked by investigators if anything had happened while the girl was in his car, Lilliock “abruptly stated, ‘I did not touch an 11-year-old,’” without being prompted, according to a criminal complaint. He is being held without bail at a Pennsylvania county prison.