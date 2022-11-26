16-Year-Old Charged With Homicide After Showing Friend Bloody Body in Instagram Chat, Cops Say
A teenager in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, has been charged with criminal homicide after police say he reached out to a friend on social media asking her to help him dispose of a dead body. Bensalem police say the 16-year-old sent a female acquaintance an Instagram video announcing he’d killed someone and shared footage of a person’s legs and feet covered in blood. Cops say the friend’s mother called police on Friday afternoon and alerted them that the teen had texted her daughter seeking help with the body. Police subsequently found the 13-year-old victim’s body in the bathroom of a mobile home where the 16-year-old lived and said someone apparently took “substantial steps” to clean up the crime scene. Reports indicate that in an initial police interview, the teen claimed he had accessed his father’s safe and removed guns from it before the murder. He allegedly told police that the unnamed victim, whom he’d once dated, came over afterward and they watched a Netflix series together before she died. The teen has been charged as an adult with criminal homicide and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.