Pete Davidson Ordered to Undertake 50 Hours of Community Service
Pete Davidson will be required to do 50 hours of community service after being charged with reckless driving in June, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office confirmed on Monday. Under the terms of an 18-month diversion program the actor and comedian has entered, he will complete the community service and 12 hours of traffic school, according to TMZ. He must also be educated at a hospital or morgue on the possible results of reckless driving, Page Six reported. The order comes after Davidson crashed his vehicle into a Beverly Hills home in March. In a statement to People, the New York City Fire Department—where Davidson’s late father worked until his death on Sept. 11, 2001—said it would embrace the 29-year-old if he wished to serve his hours there. “As the son of a 9/11 hero, we would be happy to provide Mr. Davidson an opportunity to do his required community service,” the department said. If Davidson complies with the conditions of his order, no criminal offense will be recorded on his record.