Philadelphia Woman Says Listeria in Baby Spinach Killed Her Unborn Child: Lawsuit
TRAGIC
A lawsuit filed by a Philadelphia law firm claims a woman’s unborn child died as a result of baby spinach that was contaminated with listeria. “The first-time expectant mother ingested baby spinach made by Fresh Express and sold at Fresh Grocer that, unbeknownst to her, was contaminated with Listeria,” Wapner Newman said in a press release. The bacterial infection is treatable but can be very dangerous for pregnant women, newborns, and people with immune system deficiencies. The pregnant woman was isolating at home with COVID-19 in December 2021 when her grandmother purchased baby spinach to make smoothies which were then drunk by the expectant mother, Wapner Newman claims. She then went to a hospital, where medics found her baby had no heartbeat. “The baby was delivered stillborn,” the law firm adds. “An autopsy confirmed the sole cause of death was due to Listeria.” Fresh Express had recalled leafy green vegetables the same month in connection with a listeria outbreak in Pennsylvania and other states. The recall “included the contaminated baby spinach that the mother consumed,” Wapner Newman said.