Phoenix Mom Accused of Drugging, Murdering Her Two Little Girls
A Phoenix mother was arrested Wednesday in connection with the deaths of her two young children, KSAZ reported, a week after their bodies were found in the family’s apartment. Retta Renee Cruse was charged with two counts of first-degree murder after she allegedly drugged her two girls, ages 4 and 9, with a cocktail of acetaminophen and oxycodone, according to police, who believe the children likely died from an overdose. Cruse told authorities that she believed the children had COVID-19 and had tried to help put them to sleep, but she allegedly told hospital staff that she was culpable in her 9-year-old child’s death and had tried to take her own life. Cruse’s bond has been set at $2 million.
Police said the girls’ father was cooperating with the investigation. The father had called the police last week after he found the girls dead in their apartment.