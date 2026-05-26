Physician Blasts ‘Performative and Nonsensical’ Claims About Trump, 79

A top doctor is questioning how real the medical information the White House puts out on President Donald Trump actually is.

The president, who is turning 80 next month, attended his fourth medical evaluation of his second term on Tuesday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

“We know the president had a CT scan at his last visit in October, although they didn’t disclose that immediately,” MS NOW host Ana Cabrera said. “He was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency last summer. And in a colonoscopy in July, Trump had a diverticulosis and a benign polyp diagnosis. Is there any of this that would be cause for major concern?”

“From what you just said, no, none of those conditions in and of itself,” Dr. Vin Gupta replied. “But I think the broader concern here are two-fold. One, will his doctors be honest, Ana, or will they continue to editorialize?”

Gupta expressed skepticism at how truthful the president's doctors have been with the public. Ana Cabrera Reports/MS Now

He pointed to the president’s CT scan, which was originally said to be an MRI by the White House, until Trump admitted he had undergone a CT.

“They claimed initially, and they even put out a memo saying he had an MRI. And the president on Air Force One had to say, no, he got a CT scan. How does a physician, especially the physician to the president, not know what advanced imaging their patient is getting? So that’s, number one,” Gupta said.

Gupta, a physician, then pointed to the president’s questionable health memo released last year, which claimed he has an ”NFL linebacker’s physique: six-three, about 220.”

“You know, hard to believe — not credible,” Gupta said of the 2025 evaluation.

Trump's physical exam from April 2025 said he weighs 224 lbs. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

“And then also sweeping statements on his lab values and his imaging saying that they’re quote unquote, ‘astonishingly good,’ in the past,” he continued. “These are not normal descriptors or readouts of what a physician typically would use when describing their patient’s health. So will they stop editorializing and just be honest and provide real data? We’ll see. But right now it’s been very questionable what they put out.”

Trump fired off Truth Social posts on his way back from Walter Reed. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

Gupta then touched on Trump’s repeated assertions that he is constantly acing cognitive tests.

“That is not a marker. That’s not what we utilize to assess one’s executive functioning. Are they able to plan, think under pressure, make decisions under pressure? Do they have impulse control? These are what we analyze with finer tools, neurologic tools, to assess executive functioning. Not this scrappy tool that he keeps citing,” Gupta said.

He continued, “There’s a lot of inconsistencies here, but I am not confident we’re going to get honest, non-editorialized medical information today, because that’s not been in keeping with the pattern of his physicians.”

After undergoing his fourth medical evaluation in under two years, Trump proclaimed on Truth Social that it all went “PERFECTLY.

“Just finished my 6 month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. Everything checked out PERFECTLY. Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff! Heading back to the White House. President DJT,” Trump wrote.

Trump live-posted how his exam went on his way home from the hospital. @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

In a follow-up post on X, Gupta slammed the “constant overeditorializing” in notes about the president’s health “performative and nonsensical.”

“The Docs surrounding the president either have their own personally branded supplement lines or didn’t realize he got a CT scan instead of a MRI,” he wrote. “Not to mention the constant overeditorializing in their notes: ‘astonishingly good! or Perfect health’ Performative and nonsensical.”

The doctor called out "performative and nonsensical" claims about the 79-year-old president's health. Dr. Vin Gupta/X

When reached for comment, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle accused Dr. Gupta of breaking the Hippocratic Oath.

“If it quacks like a duck, it may actually just be a Democrat hack doctor. President Trump is the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in American history and any so-called medical professionals engaging in armchair diagnosis or false speculation for political purposes are clearly breaking the Hippocratic Oath they’ve sworn to,” Ingle wrote.

The president’s official assessment has yet to be released.

Gupta’s comments come as the president’s many ailments have come under heightened scrutiny in recent weeks.