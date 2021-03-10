Piers Morgan Says He Still Doesn’t Believe Meghan, Portrays Himself as Martyr to Free Speech
PUH-LEAZE
Piers Morgan said Wednesday he still doesn’t believe Meghan Markle, doubling down on the position that cost him his British TV job after mental-health and equality campaigners—and his own colleagues—objected to his anti-Meghan tirades. The former Good Morning Britain presenter tweeted: “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions.” In the couple’s explosive interview with Winfrey, Meghan said she felt like she “didn’t want to be alive anymore.” Morgan’s comments sparked 41,000 complaints and Tuesday night, ITV announced the presenter was leaving the show. Morgan, who still has a twice-weekly column in the Daily Mail, accompanied his tweet with a picture and quote on free speech from Winston Churchill.