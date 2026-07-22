Music Legend Behind ‘Pink Panther’ Theme Dies at 94
Plas Johnson, the Hollywood studio saxophonist whose smooth tenor line gave The Pink Panther its unmistakable swagger, has died at 94. Johnson died Wednesday at his home in Los Angeles, his children Eric Johnson and Stephanie Oliver confirmed. They said he had performed at his retirement community as recently as a month ago. The Louisiana-born musician built a staggering résumé that stretched from 1950s rock ’n’ roll hits to television themes and sessions with some of the biggest stars in music. Yet one recording towered above the rest: Henry Mancini’s theme for Blake Edwards’ 1963 comedy The Pink Panther, starring Peter Sellers as the bumbling Inspector Jacques Clouseau. Mancini later wrote that he composed the piece specifically with Johnson in mind, recalling that he had “the sound and the style I wanted.” Johnson remembered the session as unusually electric. “We only did two takes, I think,” he told The Modesto Bee in 2007. “When we finished, everyone applauded, even the string players. And that’s saying something.” Released as a single, the theme became a Top 10 adult contemporary hit and won three Grammy Awards.