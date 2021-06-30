CHEAT SHEET
Police Find 4 Dead From Gunshot Wounds After Explosion at North Carolina Home
Police have found four victims dead from gunshot wounds after a home explosion in Lenoir, North Carolina. The explosion occurred around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Lenoir Fire Department officials, and the victims were aged 52, 28, 18 and 15. “We heard what sounded like a couple of gunshots up at the end of the road, so we turned and we were looking and it looked like the roof of the house kind of lifted for a second and a huge plume of smoke shot out the right side of the house,” said Lisa Price, a local resident. Police believe the act was not random and no suspects are being sought at the moment, The Charlotte Observer reports. The North Carolina Bureau of Investigations will investigate the incident.