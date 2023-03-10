Police Release Disturbing Note Found in MSU Shooter’s Pocket
‘WHY DO PEOPLE HATE ME?’
Michigan State University Police on Friday published a note found in the pocket of Anthony McRae—the suspect accused of shooting three students dead and critically wounding five others on the school’s campus last month. The two-page letter, which is dated Feb. 12—the day before the rampage—begins with an apology for his handwriting from McRae, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after the massacre. It claims he was working with others to attack other locations in New Jersey and Colorado Springs, but authorities say no evidence has been found for those claims. “I’m tired of being rejected,” McRae writes in the note, describing himself as an “outcast” and a “loner.” He goes on to complain that “no one noticed me” and says that people “treat me different.” “I don’t want to be an American African,” McRae wrote. “I’m a person. Why do people hate me? They never accepted me. 10 years since I had sex. They hate me. Why? Why? Why? Why?” McRae also drew four crying faces on the note and wrote that his father had “nothing to do with this.”