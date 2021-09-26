College Football Player Shot, Killed at Salt Lake City House Party, Police Say
AWFUL
University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe was shot and killed at a house party in the early hours of Sunday morning, local police confirmed. Lowe, 21, was a reserve cornerback in his third season with the Utes, and had played each of his team’s first four games this season. The party shooting occurred just after midnight, only hours after Utah’s Saturday victory over Washington State 24-13. Officials also said that another female victim in the shooting has been hospitalized in critical condition. No arrests have been made, and authorities are looking to identify a suspect.
Lowe was in his sophomore year and the first recipient of a memorial scholarship in honor of Ty Jordan, his high school and college teammate who was killed in an accidental shooting last year. USA Today reported Sunday that Lowe switched his jersey number from No. 2 to No. 22 to honor his friend. University of Utah athletic director Mark Harlan paid respects to Lowe in a statement, describing him as “a terrific young man, a leader on our football team, and a rock of resiliency and courage.”