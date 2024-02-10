Police Search for Armed Teens Who Threatened Preschool Shooting
URGENT SEARCH
Two Wyoming teenagers who allegedly threatened to carry out a mass shooting at a preschool in Texas are armed and driving a stolen car thought to be heading to the southern state. Wyoming police alerted Texas authorities that the two boys, Quintin Damon Wyrick and Otis David Edlund, had stolen guns and a 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle and were likely en route to League City, near Houston, after running away from Wyoming on Feb. 7. The teens reportedly exchanged text messages talking about “shooting up a preschool in Texas,” although they did not mention a specific target. The Amarillo Police Department said on Feb. 9 that they expected the teens to be passing through Amarillo, which was along the fastest route toward League City. The suspects are reportedly driving a white Chevy with a black top, a thin white stripe along the sides, and Wyoming license plates. In their announcement, Amarillo police included pictures of the teens and the car they are thought to be traveling in.