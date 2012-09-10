Poll: Obama Leads by 6 Points

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CNN
A new CNN/ORC International poll found that 52 percent of registered voters now back President Obama, while just 46 percent still back his challenger, Mitt Romney. The president received a 4-point bump following the Democratic National Convention last week. President Obama’s favorability rating rose to 57 percent last week, which is the highest it has been since 2010. Mitt Romney’s favorability rating rose to 53 percent after the Republican National Convention, but it fell to 48 percent one week later.