Poll Shows Even MAGA Voters Now Want to Dump Trump

Even Donald Trump’s most diehard supporters are souring on the idea of four more years of him in the White House.

An Economist/YouGov poll found that among voters who backed Trump in 2024, 45 percent oppose the president running for a third term in 2028. Only 43 percent supported the idea, and 11 percent were unsure.

Some Republicans vocally supported Trump circumventing the Constitution and running for a third term in 2028. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

A third Trump term was once a favorite “joke” of the administration.

Though a third Trump term is illegal under the 22nd Amendment, which limits presidents to two terms, the idea has gained steam thanks to sycophantic Republican reps, official “Trump 2028″ merchandise, and former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon saying there is a “plan in place” to get Trump a third term.

Trump himself has seemed less enthusiastic about the idea. In October, Trump said it was “too bad” he couldn’t run again, admitting that the Constitution is “pretty clear” he can’t.

On Tuesday, he acknowledged “it’s not gonna be me” in 2028 while suggesting members of his Cabinet could be the next Republican nominee.

Donald Trump’s 2028 talk began seemingly as a troll tactic before becoming more serious. Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images

Though the Economist/YouGov poll was asking a hypothetical, the result suggests even MAGA voters are ready to move on from Trump—underscoring his loosening grip on the Republican Party.

“MAGA is not immune to the law of political gravity,” said Boston University politics professor Thomas Whalen to Newsweek.

“It is a spent force at this point, bereft of ideas and urgency. I suspect Trump may want to run again, but he runs into a major roadblock known as the U.S. Constitution. There can be no third terms. Also, eight years of Donald Trump is enough drama for even the most devout MAGA supporter,” he said.

In a dozy Cabinet meeting, Trump acknowledged that he would not be the 2028 Republican nominee. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The president’s contentious second term, rife with scandal and unpopular policies, has led him to hit record-low approval ratings. Every pollster currently has Trump with a negative approval rating. The Economist/YouGov poll found that 58 percent of Americans disapproved of Trump, while 39 percent approved.

High prices have also fueled MAGA’s break with Trump. Americans are blaming Trump for the country’s cost-of-living crisis, with 37 percent of Trump voters saying things have never been worse than they are right now. Democrats are taking advantage, using an “affordability” message to make massive gains in special elections.

This sets the stage for a 2026 midterm election cycle where Trump will undeniably be a liability for Republican candidates, barring a dramatic shift by November.