Powerball Jackpot Soars to $1.4B After Latest Winless Draw
No one won Wednesday night’s $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, meaning the grand prize has climbed to an estimated $1.4 billion. The next drawing, which will take place Saturday night, will therefore be for the third largest jackpot in the game’s history, and the fifth largest among any American lottery jackpots, Powerball said in a statement. The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was July 19, when a ticket sold in California claimed a $1.08 billion prize. If anyone wins on Saturday, they’ll have a choice between an annuitized prize of $1.4 billion or an immediate lump sum of $643.7 million. The chances of actually hitting the jackpot, however, are 1 in 292.2 million.