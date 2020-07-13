Pregnant YouTube Star Nicole Thea Dies, and Baby Doesn’t Survive

Read it at Daily Mail
Dancer-turned-influencer Nicole Thea—who chronicled her pregnancy for her tens of thousands of fans on Instagram and YouTube, has died at the age of 24, her family announced Sunday. Thea’s unborn son, whom she planned to name Reign, also died, said the announcement, which did not reveal a cause of death. According to the Daily Mail, the London-based social media personality said in a recent video that she was having a good pregnancy, except that she got out of breath easily. “I could walk from here to the end of the room and I feel like I’m dying. I went to my midwife and I was like, ‘Oh my God, is this normal?’ She was like, ‘Yeah, you’re carrying a child.’”