Donald Trump Says Drew Brees Should Have Stuck by His Criticism of Colin Kaepernick
President Donald Trump tweeted Friday that Drew Brees should have stuck by his criticism of protesters kneeling during the national anthem to call attention to police brutality. “I am a big fan of Drew Brees. I think he’s truly one of the greatest quarterbacks, but he should not have taken back his original stance on honoring our magnificent American Flag...NO KNEELING!” Trump wrote. Brees, the quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, criticized Colin Kaepernick in an interview this week, saying, “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” The remark, which came amid nationwide outrage over the killing of an unarmed black man in police custody in Minneapolis, elicited rebuke from the likes of the Lakers’ LeBron James and defense from Fox News’ Laura Ingraham. Brees apologized and asked for forgiveness. Kaepernick began protesting police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem at NFL games in 2016.