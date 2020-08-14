Trump Confirms He’ll Give His RNC Speech on a ‘Very Big Lawn’ at the White House
ETHICS BE DAMNED
President Trump will formally accept the nomination for president in a Republican National Convention speech on the lawn of the White House, he said Thursday. “We could have quite a group of people. It’s very big, a very big lawn,” he told the New York Post, adding that the White House already had the appropriate security measures in place and was “a place that makes me feel good.” After plans for a massive in-person convention in Jacksonville, Florida, were scrapped due to coronavirus, Trump mulled giving his speech at Gettysburg or the White House. However, Pennsylvania’s governor said Trump would have to abide by the state’s 250-person limit on gatherings. Both are federal properties which, according to the Hatch Act, can’t be used for partisan political activities. The act excludes the president or vice president, but applies to any other government employees.