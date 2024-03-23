Prince Harry and Meghan Reportedly Blindsided by Kate’s Cancer News
‘TRUST IS BROKEN’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were shocked to learn about Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis on Friday, according to an exclusive report from the New York Post. “They had no idea, and only learned of the news around the same time the rest of the world found out,” an insider told the Post. The insider said the lack of communication demonstrated the “irreparable” relationship between the couple and the royal family, leaving them clueless as to the princess’s condition. “The trust has been broken,” the source said. “The royal family is OK distancing themselves from them,” they added. In a statement released on Friday, Harry and Meghan wished the Duchess of Wales well. “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” they said. King Charles and Middleton’s brother also made statements of support in the wake of the announcement.