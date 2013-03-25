Prince Harry to Visit U.S. Troops

CHEAT SHEET
    Prince Harry will visit American troops and victims of Hurricane Sandy as part of a visit to the U.S., St. James’s Palace announced on Monday. The trip will be part of an effort to raise money for his own charities as well as rehabilitation for injured soldiers. Harry plans on stopping at Arlington National Cemetery, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, as well as Britain’s first-ever entrance in the Warrior Games, a Paralympic competition in Denver. He will also visit Hurricane Sandy victims in New Jersey. There’s no word yet if Harry will stop in Las Vegas on this trip, but come on, Harry, another naked scandal is exactly the morale-booster Americans need.

