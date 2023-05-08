William Praises Charles at Coronation: ‘Pa, We Are All So Proud of You’
TOAST OF LONDON
Even dads with blue blood running through their veins are liable to unleash a groaner on their families every now and again. So it was at Windsor Castle’s Coronation concert on Sunday night, with Prince William taking to the stage after Lionel Richie and joking that, unlike the singer, he wouldn’t “go on all night long.” But the Prince of Wales’ speech was ultimately a heartfelt tribute to his newly-crowned father, culminating in a sweet salute: “Pa, we are all so proud of you.” William raised the specter of his grandmother, saying that he knew Queen Elizabeth was still “fondly keeping an eye on us,” and that she “would be a very proud mother.” He went on to praise Charles’ lifelong commitment to service, noting the king’s environmental advocacy and his establishment of the Prince’s Trust, which provides practical and financial support to youths from disadvantaged backgrounds. He signed off by reiterating his commitment to “serve you all—King, country, and Commonwealth,” adding, “God save the King!”