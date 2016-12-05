Prosecutor Vows: ‘We Will Try Michael Slager Again’

After a South Carolina judge declared a mistrial in former police officer Michael Slager’s murder trial, the lead prosecutor vowed to continue the fight. Slager, who was seen on camera shooting and killing Walter Scott last year, walked free on Monday after the jury announced it could not come to a unanimous decision to convict him on either murder or manslaughter charges. The lone holdout among the jurors told the court as early as Friday that “I cannot and will not change my mind.” Charleston County’s solicitor Scarlett Wilson released a statement expressing “disappointment” in the outcome, she vowed, “We will try Michael Slager again,” adding, “We hope the federal and state courts will coordinate efforts regarding any future trials dates but we stand ready whenever the court calls.”
