Protester Killed by Driver at BLM March in Texas
A Black Lives Matter protest in Austin, Texas, turned deadly late Saturday after a motorist tried to drive through the crowd and then allegedly shot a demonstrator. According to the Statesman, citing police and witnesses, victim Garrett Foster approached the car—possibly while holding a rifle—and was shot dead. A video posted to Twitter shows multiple shots were fired in two volleys as the crowd fled in abject terror. Foster’s mother said her son was simply pushing his fiancee in a wheelchair through an intersection when he was gunned down. The alleged shooter sped away but was apprehended and is said to be cooperating with police; no name was released.