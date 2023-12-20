CHEAT SHEET
Detroit journalist Charlie LeDuff, who won a Pulitzer Prize at The New York Times before becoming a hard-charging local reporter, was arrested this week and charged with misdemeanor domestic violence for allegedly hitting his wife of 31 years. Defense lawyer Todd Perkins told The Detroit News that his client is a “guy who loves his family and would like to keep this matter private.” The judge shot down his request to return home upon release and ordered him to have no contact with his wife. LeDuff recently lost his gig as a News columnist after he used the euphemism See You Next Tuesday to refer to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.