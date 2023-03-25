CHEAT SHEET
Putin Announces Deal to Place Nukes on Europe’s Doorstep in Belarus
President Putin announced Saturday that he had reached an agreement with Belarussian dictator Alexandr Lukashenko to place tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, which shares a border with NATO member Poland and has already been used as a staging ground for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Putin claimed that this move would not violate nuclear non-proliferation agreements, asserting that the U.S. has taken similar actions to place nuclear weapons within the borders of its European allies. Putin says he will have a storage facility ready for the nukes by July 1st, and that he has already stationed 10 planes capable of carrying them within Belarus.