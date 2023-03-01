Queen’s Ghost Makes Her Corgis Bark, Sarah Ferguson Suggests
MOST INTRIGUING LOAD OF NONSENSE
Sarah Ferguson, who adopted Queen Elizabeth’s two surviving corgis, Sandy and Muick (pronounced “Mick”) when Her Majesty died in September, has said she believes that they are sensing the late monarch’s presence when they apparently “bark at nothing.” In a hard-hitting interview with People magazine to promote her new fiction novel, A Most Intriguing Lady, Fergie, who still lives with her ex-husband Prince Andrew, says the queen was her “total idol.” She and Andrew took the dogs after the queen’s death in part because it was Andrew and their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who gave the pups to the queen. She said of the legendary corgis: “They are national icons, so every time they run chasing a squirrel, I panic. But they’re total joys, and I always think that when they bark at nothing, and there’s no squirrels in sight, I believe it’s because the queen is passing by.”