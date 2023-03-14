Details Emerge About Quentin Tarantino’s 10th and Final Film
GOT ROOM FOR ONE MORE?
Quentin Tarantino is setting the scene for what will be billed as his final feature film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The trade publication reported Tuesday that the 59-year-old auteur has written a script—titled The Movie Critic—and is preparing to “direct” it later this year, though it was unclear whether that meant going into production or pre-production. No studio is attached. Details are scant on the movie’s plot, though sources described a female-led story set in 1970s Los Angeles. Knowing Tarantino’s reverence for cinema history, the Reporter speculated that The Movie Critic could be about Pauline Kael, the legendary New Yorker writer who panned and praised with an acid-tipped pen. Tarantino hasn’t sat in the director’s chair since 2019’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but has ruminated for years on the end of his career, swearing he plans to retire after his 10th feature while also once musing that “most directors have horrible last movies.” If you count both Kill Bill flicks as one, The Movie Critic would be his 10th.