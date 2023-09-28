Questions Arise Over Trump’s Michigan Crowd After Sign Holder Admissions
The composition of the audience at Donald Trump’s speech at a non-unionized automotive parts supplier in Michigan on Wednesday is under scrutiny. According to The Detroit News, which sent at least one reporter to cover the event at Drake Enterprises, one attendee holding a “union members for Trump” sign admitted that she isn’t even in a union, and another holding an “auto workers for Trump” sign said he wasn’t an auto worker. In total, the indoor event drew about 400 to 500 Trump supporters, according to the local outlet, which noted that the company has a workforce of about 150. Trump’s speech occurred the day after President Joe Biden, at the invitation of United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain, joined that union’s picket line. Fain refused to meet with Trump during his Michigan visit, criticizing the GOP candidate as someone who “serves the billionaire class” and calling his appearance at the non-unionized facility a “pathetic irony.”